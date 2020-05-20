Indian MEA objects to Nepal issuing revised political, administrative map

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Indian Ministry of External Affairs objected to the issuance of Nepal’s political and administrative map saying the map included Indian territory and such ‘artificial enlargement’ of territorial claims would not be accepted by India.

Spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said, “The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Srivastava further added.

He said, “We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook