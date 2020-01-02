Indian tourists welcomed on border

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, January 1

Indian tourists visiting Nepal on the occasion of Visit Nepal 2020 were welcomed on the Nepal-India border in Rani, Biratnagar, today.

The much-awaited Visit Nepal 2020 campaign launched by the government was celebrated on its first day today across the country.

Locals of Biratnagar welcomed guests arriving early this morning with garlands of marigold and rose.

Nepal-India Friendly Youths welcomed the Indian tourists at the customs area this morning. The visit year aims to create a buzz about the country’s tourism sector across the world. The tourists had come to Nepal with their families and in groups from the neighbouring country to visit Nepal.

Chairman Mohammad Nasarul, Secretary Sanjaya Yadav of Nepal-India Friendly Council and Madhesi Youth Forum Chairman Mohammad Faiyaj welcomed the tourists. They requested the tourists to spread information about the visit year to other tourists as well.

Nasarul said that the tourists were welcomed on the first day of Visit Nepal 2020 in the border areas to help the government’s plan succeed.

As many as 300 tourists from India entered the country in private and public vehicles through the border on the first day of VN 2020.

