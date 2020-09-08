Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 7

A farmer died after a group of youths from India thrashed a farmer in Dakneshwori Municipality, Saptari, today.

A group of five to six persons from India thrashed Ram Dev Yadav, 58, of the municipality on August 22. Yadav died in the course of treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences this morning.

The youths had beaten Yadav after the farmer scolded them for grazing their cattle in his field. The dispute took an ugly turn when Yadav and his twenty-seven-year old son Lalan scolded the youths for destroying their paddy field.

Yadav was critically injured after the youths attacked him with domestic weapons. Yadav’s son was also beaten black and blue.

A critically injured Yadav was taken to BPKIHS for treatment on the same day. He died during treatment in the hospital this morning, said police.

Meanwhile, police arrested Pradip Yadav, 36, of Bihar for his involvement in thrashing the farmer on the same day. He has been kept in Area Police Office, Kalyanpur. Pato Area Police Office In-charge Nabin Kumar Jha said they had been searching for the other absconding youths involved in the same case in coordination with the Indian Police.

