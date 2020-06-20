Indo-Nepal border security meeting held

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











GAURIPHANTA: An Indo-Nepal border security meeting was held in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh state of India, on Saturday.

The meeting held between officials of the two nations to discuss management of coordinated movement of people through the border checkpoints, in the wake of COVID-19 transmission, informed Chief District Officer of Kailali, Yagyaraj Bohara.

Similarly, the ownership of Mohana crematoruim which falls on the Das-gaja region and has been used by Nepal for a long time, was also discussed, added Bohara.

Concerned authorities including the representatives of police and border security personnel of both the countries were present in the meeting.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook