Indrawati River sweeps away three persons

KAVRE, JULY 12
At least three persons, including a minor, have gone missing after the Indrawati River swept them away in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre. The river swept away two youths last evening while a minor was swept away on Friday.
Ward Chairman Bishnu Mani Nepal said Chandra Lama, 37, and Samphe Majhi, 33, of the municipality had gone missing while crossing the river last evening. He added that Avishek Nepali, 12, of the municipality had also gone missing on Friday.
Nepal said the minor went missing while crossing the river with his friends. The missing people were yet to be found till this evening even though local representatives, local police team, APF team and divers were searching for them.
It is said chances of finding the missing people are slim.
According to Kavre District Police Office, a team was carrying out a search operation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
JAJARKOT, JULY 11 Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today. With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Along with the secondary and commodities market regulator showing positive cues to develop the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surged by 5.98 per cent or 75.16 points to 1,331.27 points in the trading week between July 5 and 9. Share investors ha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Mon Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has requested the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to arrange a provision for farmers to receive loans on the basis of their products. In a letter to the MoF on July 7, MoALD made a request to introduce a provision where Read More...
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county Read More...
MUMBAI: India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday. The 77-year-old legendary actor said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had Read More...
JAKARTA, INDONESIA: To slow the spread of the coronavirus, governments issued lockdowns to keep people at home. They curtailed activities that affected services like trash collection. They tried to shield hospitals from a surge of patients. But the cascading effects of these restrictions also are Read More...