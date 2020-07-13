Indrawati River sweeps away three persons

Himalayan News Service

KAVRE, JULY 12

At least three persons, including a minor, have gone missing after the Indrawati River swept them away in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre. The river swept away two youths last evening while a minor was swept away on Friday.

Ward Chairman Bishnu Mani Nepal said Chandra Lama, 37, and Samphe Majhi, 33, of the municipality had gone missing while crossing the river last evening. He added that Avishek Nepali, 12, of the municipality had also gone missing on Friday.

Nepal said the minor went missing while crossing the river with his friends. The missing people were yet to be found till this evening even though local representatives, local police team, APF team and divers were searching for them.

It is said chances of finding the missing people are slim.

According to Kavre District Police Office, a team was carrying out a search operation.

