INF distributes relief items, medical equipment in Bajura

BAJURA: International Nepal Fellowship (INF), Bajura has distributed relief items and medical equipment among the poor families in Bajura district.
According to Capacity Development Officer Tilak Bhandari at INF Bajura, relief items, medical equipment and sanitary napkins were provided to poor families and single women.
A total of 625 families comprising 215 from Badimalika Municipality and 410 from Budhinanda Municipality in the district were provided with food items and medical materials on Thursday.
Each family was provided with 30 kilogrammes (kg) of rice, grams 3 kg, salt 3 kg and cooking oil 2 litres according to Mayor of Badimalika, Padam Baduwal. He said, the quantity of relief items provided to them will be adequate for about one and a half months.
Likewise, 20 beds were donated to the isolation ward established near the District Hospital in Martadi of Badimalika-8, according to INF Bajura chief Juhari Lal Karki. Additionally, 50 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 200 pieces of N95 masks, 2,000 sets of disposable latex gloves, number of tent houses and handwash toiletries were also handed over to the locals through municipality authorities.
Badimalika’s health coordinator Tek Bahadur Khadka said the distribution of the relief items were of great help.
The INF has planned to distribute sanitary napkins to all the female health workers, volunteers and mediapersons.
The INF Bajura has been woking under development programmes for various rural municipalities including Himali, Swamikartik and Khapar. From this year, it has extended its services to Badimalika.
