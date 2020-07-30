Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda River, in Kanchanpur.

Police Inspector at Area Police Office Jhalari, Dharmendra Rawal, suspected that the baby must have been playing near the river close to the house while her parents were asleep and fell into the river.

Meanwhile four persons went missing. Three among the four have been identified as Skel Chaudhary, 11, Chakra BK, 33, Ishwor Shah, 40, while the identity of the fourth person is still unknown.

Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prateek Bista shared that Skel Chaudhary, of Bhajani Municipality-11 was crossing a canal near his house when he disappeared while another person riding on a motorcycle (Su Pa Province 20-300-1 Pa 3506) — whose identity is not known — was also swept away at Bhajani by the flood.

DSP Bista added that wards 6 and 8 of Bhajani — with 450 houses — are inundated completely. The families have been shifted to community and government buildings.

Additionally, Bardagoriya Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality are also inundated, informed DPO Kailali.

