Influx of service seekers poses COVID-19 threat

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 6

Increasing number of service seekers at Saptari District Administration Office has posed risk of COVID-19 spread here.

The administration finds it hard to get service seekers to maintain social distancing even by mobilising police personnel as every day 500 to 600 service seekers approach the office.

After five of its staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus and one of them lost his life to the infection, the administration has made a provision which caters to service seekers of different local levels turn-wise with a view to easing the pressure.

“As per the new provision meant to ease the pressure of service seekers, we serve people of a few local levels on a particular day of the week, but that too hasn’t been enough to ease the pressure.

As more and more people are turning out, we are having a hard time managing people who queue up in line,” said the administration’s information officer Anand Thakur.

