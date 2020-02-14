Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kailali, February 13

An information technology hub has come into operation in Dhangadhi. Dhangadhi Mayor Nripa Wod and Canadian government representative Janet Yates yesterday inaugurated the technology hub. The hub will provide access to information related to infrastructure development plans, projects and progress through Infrastructure Management System. The hub is expected to contribute to promotion of good governance as the system enables citizens to access information about projects in the sub-metropolis, project performance and effectiveness.

Mayor Wod informed that the sub-metropolis would gradually expand technology hubs at the ward level. “The technology hub will also provide opportunity for citizens to monitor performance and progress of the sub-metropolis as it provides them with information about physical and financial progress of projects and offers space for citizens’ feedback”.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook