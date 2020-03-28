Informative web portal for COVID-19 launched

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has launched a web portal to provide information and updates related to COVID-19, on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, consultant of the Health Ministry, Dr Khem Bahadur Karki said that the web portal www.danphehealth.com is aimed at exchanging information, knowledge and skills to tackle the possible spread of the virus.

The virtual platform is dedicated to answering concerns of the medical professionals at the forefront regarding the coronavirus infection.

This learning platform has been designed to help healtcare workers get up-to-date knowledge about dealing with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, states the website.

Developed by doctors and IT experts, this initiative aims to combat the possible spread of the novel coronavirus by providing reliable information to medics and general public at a time of this global crisis.

