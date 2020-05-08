Injured pangolin handed over to forest office

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhading, May 7

A rare species of pangolin was found at Tripurasundari Rural Municipality, in Dhading, yesterday.

Locals handed over the injured pangolin to Dhading Division Forest Office after minor treatment at the Livestock Service Office in the rural municipality. They said hunters might have trapped the wild animal and the pangolin might have been injured while struggling to free itself.

Sanju Shrestha, a local of Salyantar said that the injured pangolin was found on Tuesday night. Assistant Forest Officer Eklal Nepali at the Divisional Forest Office said the animal would be released into the wild after further treatment.

Chief of Dhading Divisional Forest Office Jibnath Poudel said it was very difficult to manage food for the pangolin during its treatment. He said it ate ants, among other small insects found in the forest. He informed that it would be released as soon as possible.

The rare pangolin species is found in Dhading and some other places.

