Insufficient isolation creates further risk of infection in Rautahat quarantine facilities

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: With as many as 307 cases of coronavirus infection, the district has been severely hit by the pandemic.

On Tuesday alone, 74 positive cases — including a pregnant woman — of the respiratory infection have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the highest today among all the affected districts.

Of the 18 local levels in the district, infected cases have been witnessed at all local levels excluding Chandrapur Municipality. The infected persons have been kept in quarantine facilities, further risking the spread of the infection.

Chief District Officer, Basudev Ghimire informed that as of Tuesday, 8,400 persons have been kept in quarantine facilities across the district.

As cases of the respiratory infection have been racing in the district, it has led to insufficiency of space for isolation wards that poses a great risk both for the infected as well as those in quarantine facilities, he added.

As of today, 61 districts in the country have witnessed the transmission of coronavirus infection.

