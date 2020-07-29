International Tiger Day: PM says tiger population will be doubled by 2022

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured that the commitment to double the population of tigers by 2022 would be fulfilled.

Delivering a message on the occasion of International Tiger Day-2020 today, he said the government has been conducting several activities for the conservation of tigers by engaging communities and stakeholders to realise the commitment.

“Tiger is not only a priceless gift of nature but also a beautiful creature among the species found in nature. The particular species is only found in warm weather, and healthy and hygienic ecosystem,” reads the message.

There has been an assumption that several other species could be conserved if the tigers were well-preserved, the PM added. Loss of habitat, growing human-wildlife conflict, hunting, poaching and smuggling, climate change risks, and disease prevalence have created day-to-day challenges in the conservation of tigers, he said, adding that the global community has enlisted the big cat as a rare species in the Red Book.

Nepal had the tiger population of 121 in the year 2010 which later increased to 235 in 2018.

Prime Minister Oli has drawn the attention of the concerned authorities to manage the habitat for tigers based on the ecosystem and their needs such as grassy ground, wetlands, and close to water source.

At present, the worldwide population of the tiger is 3,890. The population of the tiger is highest in India (2,226) while the lowest (two) in Laos. Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, and Laos are home for Royal Bengal tigers.

