International trade fair begins in Jhapa

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, December 25

The Third International Trade, Agriculture and Tourism festival started at Jhapa’s Mechinagar from today.

Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai inaugurated the festival at Dhulabari of Mechinagar today. Mechinagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry had organised the

festival on the eve of Nepal Tourism Year 2020.

A helicopter had showered flowers during the inauguration of the festival. Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Rai said the international trade festival would help realise the dream of ‘Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali.’

CM Rai also praised the chamber of commerce and industry for the noble work that would attract foreigners into the country.

Chairman of the chamber of commerce and industry Rishi Raj Timalsina said children, elderly persons, and youngsters, among others, could enjoy the festival that offered different food items and clothes as per their expectation. The festival will continue till January 2.

As many as 210 stalls with various services and materials have been set up at the festival. Of them, 14 were Bangladeshi, five Indian and two were Pakistani stalls.

Food stall coordinator Raj Kumar Podar said national level artists would show their performance in

the festival.

Festival Organiser Committee Coordinator Bhumi Poudel said an interaction programme, panel discussion and work plan regarding the ways of promoting trade, agriculture and tourism with foreign businessmen, among others, were being carried out. Asian Thai foods production Rumpum Noodles was the main sponsor of the festival while Mechinagar Municipality was the patron of the festival.

Shishir Chaulagain, the communication coordinator of the festival said the helicopter was the central attraction of the festival. He said visitors could observe the view of the festival premises and even visit Pathivara temple in Taplejung in a helicopter.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook