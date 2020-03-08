International Women’s Day today

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 7

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has extended greetings to all Nepali women living inside the country and abroad for their happiness, peace and prosperity.

She also wished for gender equality, women’s empowerment and human rights.

The president, in her message on the occasion of the 110th International Women’s Day, which will be observed tomorrow, said, “The constitution has articulated crucial provisions to guarantee and achieve gender equality, and to eliminate gender discrimination. The Government of Nepal is working actively to implement constitutional, legal provisions, policies and programmes, and the commitments made at the international level to achieve Sustainable Development Goals within 2030.”

President Bhandari also expressed her confidence that International Women’s Day would inspire everyone to make integrated efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment.

This year’s theme for the International Women’s Day is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’ for greater equality.

It reflects on accelerating the 2030 agenda and building momentum for effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. It is also a global day celebrating social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun has also extended wishes to all Nepali women for their greater strength to fight gender inequality and gender based violence.

