Investment in hotel sector up

Bhairahawa, February 27

Investment in the hotel sector has increased as Lumbini area moved ahead with development activities after the area was listed in the World Heritage Site.

Construction of international standard hotels is under way for both domestic and international tourists as preparations to operate an international airport have picked momentum. Local entrepreneurs along with international citizens have invested in the hotel sector.

Hotel and Restaurant Entrepreneurs’ Association, Rupandehi Chairman Samundra GC said that as many as 1,000 hotels are needed in Butwal with the construction of the international airport. He said more than 1,700 hotels have been registered with the association. Officer Mahendra Bhusal at Small and Cottage Industry Office, Rupandehi, said the number of people with demands for operation of hotels had increased.

Siddhartha Chambers of Commerce Chairman Kul Prasad Neupane said that as many as 5,000 rooms would be needed on a daily basis with the operation of an international airport in Bhairahawa.

The area is well on the way towards becoming a hub for hotels after well facilitated hotels such as Bodhi Radison, Tiger Palace, Pawan International, Avenues, Asian, Pauwa, Nans, Dinova, among others were built. Similarly, Club Denovo, Siddhartha Resort, Amrapali Resort and Manigram Dreamland Resort, among others, are in the pipeline.

