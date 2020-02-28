Irregularities on the rise in Dhankuta district local levels

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, February 27

Irregularities are on the rise in the local bodies of Dhankuta district, a recent data presented by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has shown.

The finding was made public during an interaction on control of irregularities and promotion of good governance organised by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Itahari-based office in Dhankuta today. As per the information provided on the occasion, as many as 25 of the total 50 cases filed with the office are related to local levels. The number of cases filed this fiscal so far is said to be double that of the last year.

Again, of the total cases filed, the highest number of cases, 11, is related to education sector. While 22 of the total cases have been settled so far, 28 others are in process of being settled.

Speaking on the occasion, District Coordination Committee Chief Tanka Bahadur Chauhan attributed the increasing irregularities in the country to the tendency of formulating rules to serve personal interests. The chiefs and deputies of different local levels in the district were also present at the interaction.

