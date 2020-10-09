Isolation facilities inadequate in Jhapa’s Damak Municipality

JHAPA, OCTOBER 8
Coronavirus infections are increasing in Damak Municipality of Jhapa of late. A total of 189 people have tested positive for the virus at the municipality so far.
Out of 189 coronavirus cases, 155 have returned home after recovery.
A coronavirus infected woman lost her life while a 58-year-old person of ward 1 died in the course of treatment in Kathmandu.
Three people’s representatives, including Mayor Romnath Oli, have been infected with coronavirus and are receiving treatment. There are now 33 active coronavirus cases in the municipality.
According to the health section of the municipality, 25 people are in home isolation.
Swabs of 300 people were collected two days ago and sent for test.
The problem has surfaced due to lack of well-managed isolation facilities in the municipality.
Though the government has sent a circular for construction of a 30-bed isolation unit at the local level, no separate isolation unit has been set up so far.
There are some isolation units at Amda Hospital, but all of them are packed.
Problem has surfaced in the treatment of infected people and in performing the final rites as the municipality has not made any preparation in this regard.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
