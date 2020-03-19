Isolation ward being set up in Lamjung hospital

Himalayan News Service

Lamjung, March 18

An isolation ward comprising five beds is to be established at Lamjung District Community Hospital.

The ward is being set up with the financial assistance of local levels. Eight local levels have pledged to provide Rs 2 lakh each to set up the isolation ward.

District Disaster Management Committee Chairman and CDO Laxman Bahadur Khadka said his office had requested all the local levels to prepare a work plan to fight COVID-19 pandemic and submit it to the concerned agencies, including the District Administration Office. The meeting of the disaster management committee has urged the chief administrative officers and health workers of all the local levels not to stay on leave.

Meanwhile, Besisahar Municipality is preparing to launch an awareness programme in all wards of the municipality.

