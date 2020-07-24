Isolation ward of Seti Hospital running empty

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: The isolation ward of Corona Temporary Hospital run by Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi is running empty for the last three days.

According to Dilip Kumar Shrestha, information officer at Seti Provincial Hospital, the isolation wards of the hospital are empty as no new coronavirus cases have been brought there since Tuesday.

As many as 80 persons have been discharged after treatment from the hospital so far. A total of 183 persons including both suspected cases and infected cases were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, informed Shrestha.

The most number of patients, 35, were admitted on June 13, according to him.

Construction of isolation facilities in the local levels and placing asymptomatic corona patients in home quarantine have led to emptying of the isolation facility, stated Shrestha.

Similarly, the number of coronavirus patients in the isolation ward established by Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City is also decreasing. According to Narayan Baral, ward chair and focal person for COVID-19, there are only 14 patients admitted to the facility.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,043 persons have been detected with the contagion in Sudurpaschim Province with 2,280 discharged after recovering from the disease.

Eight persons have succumbed to the respiratory disease in the province so far.

