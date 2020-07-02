Isolation wards, quarantine centres lying empty in Manang

MANANG: Temporary quarantines and isolation centres established for accommodating persons suspected of COVID-19 and those testing positive for the infection are lying empty in Manang.
These centres have remained empty ever since the only infected person, a 57-year-old man, returned home after a complete health recovery on Monday.
According to District Health Office Chief Badri Acharya, the person returned home after staying for eleven days in the hospital. He tested negative for COVID-19 infection, Acharya added.
A total of 30 people were tested using the PCR method. Among them, 29 persons tested negative for the infection.
93-bed quarantine facilities and seven-bed isolation centres are lying empty in the district.
