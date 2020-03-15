Isolation wards set up in Ramechhap district

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Ramechhap, March 14

Isolation wards in all health facilities of Ramechhap district have been set up to prevent the risk and infection of coronavirus from today.

At the request of District Administration Office, Ramechhap, government and private health facilities have readied isolation wards.

Chief District Officer Rudra Devi Sharma said health facilities in Manthali and Ramechhap bazaar have prepared isolation wards.

Sharma said isolation wards were ready in Ramechhap District Hospital, Tamakoshi Hospital in Manthali, Primary Health Centre in Manthali and community hospitals in the district and could be brought into operation if necessary.

Hospitals in the district informed that coronavirus had yet to be reported though patients suffering from fever visited health facilities on a daily basis. Dr Keshab Dhami at Tamakoshi Hospital said no patient was found infected with coronavirus though patients suffering from fever thronged the health facilities. He said patients admitted to the hospitals returned home after complete recovery.

Earlier, the District Administration Office had banned organising conferences and assemblies, among other gatherings, due to coronavirus scare.

A version of this article appears in print on March 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook