Ward chair assaulted

Jajarkot, April 22

A group of locals attacked the chairperson of Ward No 2, Junichande Rural Municipality Ram Bahadur Nepali yesterday.

According to an eye-witness, Nepali has received multiple injuries in his head and chest following the assault carried out by a group led by Jaya Bahadur Nath.

DSP Kishor Kumar Shrestha of Jajarkot District Police Office said preparations were on to send him to Surkhet for treatment.

Police informed that they had arrested Jaya Bahadur and six others involved in thrashing the ward chair.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

