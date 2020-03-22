Jamunaha border point shuts down for a week

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: All movement via Jamunaha border point in Nepalgunj has been completely halted in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting held yesterday in the district between authorities of Nepal and India, including Chief District Officer (CDO) of Banke, Kumar Bahadur Khadka, head of district security forces and District Officer Sambhu Kumar of India’s Bahraich district along with its security forces decided to shut the border for a week.

As precautionary measure to control the spread, the vehicular movement had been banned at Jamunaha point since March 18, however, pedestrians were allowed to cross the border.

The meeting had however, decided to allow the movement of ambulances and transportation of daily necessities via the border, informed Banke CDO Khadka.

Meanwhile, District Officer of Bairaich, Shambhu Kumar has also directed to close Rupediya Bazaar to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

