Japan donates oxygen plant to Dhankuta hospital

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: The government of Japan today donated an oxygen plant to the Dhankuta District Hospital.

Japanese envoy to Nepal, Saigo Masamichi handed over the plant to the hospital chief and medical superintendent Pujan Bishowkarma, amid a special programme.

Speaking during the event, ambassador Masamichi said, “Japan’s continued support to Nepal in various sectors has helped to build strong ties between the two nations.”

He further said that Japan will continue to extend and increase its support to Nepal in the health sector in the future.

“Accepting the request of the Dhankuta District Hospital and former minister Sunil Babu Thapa for the installation of oxygen plant, Japan government made a small effort to built the facility to support patients affected with pneumonia and asthma in the area,” ambassador Masamichi shared.

After the installation of the plant, patients from neighbouring districts–Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Terathum and other adjourning districts– would benefit from the new facility in the hospital, said the hospital chief and medical superintendent Pujan Bishowkarma.

“Japan government invested around Rs 9.66 million for the installation of the plant in the hospital,” Pujan Bishowkarma added.

With the installation of the new plant, the 50-bed hospital would be able to supply required oxygen to its patients on its own, medical practitioners said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook