Jhapa local levels impose lockdown

JHAPA, NOVEMBER 4

The various local levels of Jhapa have decided to impose lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infection in the district.

A meeting held at the Gauriganj Rural Municipality chaired by Baburaja Shrestha decided to clamp the lockdown until November 21, starting from tomorrow.

The meeting has directed all ward offices to keep records of COVID patients staying in isolation and those who have died due to the virus, seal the border with India, close market places and ban gatherings and vehicular movement.

Similarly, Damak Municipality has decided to impose partial lockdown starting from today. The municipality took the decision to clamp the lockdown after COVID cases escalated. COVID Control and Prevention Coordination Committee meeting decided to lock the city down from 4:00am to 8:00am beginning today.

Deputy Mayor Gita Adhikari said the meeting also decided to deploy health workers to all the wards to take stock of COV- ID cases. Meanwhile, three people lost their lives to the infection in Jhapa today.

Twenty-three people, including six health workers tested positive today alone.

