Journos reporting theft at Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital threatened; FNJ demands protection

CHITWAN: The Federation of Nepali Journalists, Chitwan has demanded protection of journalists who were threatened for publishing news regarding financial and supply-related anomalies at Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital.

In response to some threatening press statement issued by various organisations of health workers aligned with different political parties vowing to take action against journalists who reported the irregularities in the hospital, FNJ today issued a press release saying the journalists were threatened just for bringing the activities to light.

All Nepal Progressive Public Health Workers’ Association and All Nepal Progressive Health Workers’ Association have threatened to take action against journalists involved in reporting the financial irregularities in the hospital.

The press release signed by FNJ Chitwan district president Radheshyam Khatiwada has demanded the local administration to take action against those involved in threatening the journalists.

Likewise, Press Association Chitwan and Nepal Press Union Chitwan have separately issued press releases drawing the administration’s attention towards the threat and asking to protect journalists in line with their constitutional rights.

Likewise, Bharatpur Metropolitan City Deputy Mayor and other ward chairs elected from Nepali Congress submitted a memorandum to Mayor Renu Dahal demanding investigation into the theft and financial irregularities at the hospital.

The anti-graft body on Tuesday had raided the hospital after CCTV footage showed hospital staff stealing medical supplies from the health facility. Irregularities were suspected the footage became public.

Bagmati provincial government had provided Rs 10 million for operation of the hospital. Medical equipment were brought from private and government hospitals to the new temporary hospital. It is learnt that medical equipment and materials were procured randomly without following even the basic procedures of procurement.

