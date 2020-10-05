JSP Chair Yadav calls for agitation against govt

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 4
Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav today stressed the need to launch an agitation against the incumbent government as it was the root cause of existing problems.
Speaking at a programme organised in Rajbiraj, Yadav held that the government had miserably failed in all respects.
“Loot, corruption and commissions rule the nation.
But, the government is a mere spectator. Thus, we have to wage the fight against it,” he added.
Coming down heavily on the government, Yadav accused the government of remaining a mute spectator when people were tormented by poverty and unemployment. He commented that the government had become tainted as it was displaying apathy towards solving people’s problems.
Yadav said that the government had made a mockery of inclusion by appointing 80 per cent people from the same community to the constitutional commission and other government bodies.
In another context, Yadav said amendment to the constitution was a must to address the demands of indigenous, ethnic, Dalit and Madheis people. He asked youths to be studious, industrious and dynamic.
Yadav had welcomed more than 200 youths from various parties to his party.
