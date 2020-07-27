Jumla district of Karnali sans active cases of coronavirus

KATHMANDU: Jumla district in Karnali Province has been declared free of active cases of coronavirus infection after the last patient at Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) was discharged on Sunday.
Chair of the Academy, Professor Dr Niraj Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that the hard work of doctors and health workers of the health facility has resulted into this positive outcome. He added that people should still remain alert as this doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared.
COVID-19 focal person of the Academy, Prof Dr Dhiraj Gurung, shared that PCR tests were conducted on 20 people and with the negative result of the last remaining patient in isolation, the district has zero infections, as of today.
Likewise, Administrative Officer of KAHS, Amrit Bhandari was quoted as saying that after installation of the PCR machine (prior to which it had been depending on National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu to conduct the tests), the Academy has been focusing on its operation and tests, for which it has been collecting swabs with high priority.
The health workers have been appreciated for helping not only in the district but also in other places such as Humla, Mugu, Dailekh, Kalikot, among others.
On Sunday, after the district was declared with any active cases of infection, the health workers were honoured virtually as not everyone was present at that moment. District Administrative Office, in coordination with KAHS, had honoured health workers – of KAHS and Public Health Service Office — who helped fight the virus.
Chief District Officer Om Prakash Devkota shared that a total of 69 persons have recovered from the disease.
POKHARA: Out of two persons who went missing after being buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1on Saturday night, the body of one has been found near Nirayaghat of Banpa-1 Ramrekha, on Sunday morning. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next month for a Hindu temple on a disputed site in northern India where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992, according to the trust overseeing the temple construction. The ceremony i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 342,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Monsoon is becoming active again, which is likely to cause another wave of heavy rains, from tomorrow. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon trough is coming closer to Nepal's southern plains from Monday night, further triggering the monsoon effect. Nepal wi Read More...
MANCHESTER: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said on Saturday he had been stressing about his lack of test runs and feeling the pressure of mounting speculation about his place in the team. Buttler has a reputation as a swashbuckling batsman in the limited over games but had averaged only 18 Read More...
MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies on Saturday. Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented t Read More...