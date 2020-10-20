Jungle safari and walk opened in Shuklaphanta National Park

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KANCHANPUR: Jungle safari and walk have been opened for the visitors in Shuklaphanta National Park. The park office announced this through a public notice.

The visitors should follow the health safety guidelines like mandatorily wearing the face masks and using sanitiser while entering the park and maintaining a physical distance.

Similarly, the nature guide should accompany the visitors on jungle safari and walk and they can drive or walk only on the route designated by the Park Office.

However, the park has not opened rafting, elephant safari, fishing and camping inside the park.

Visitors’ entry to the park had been halted due to the risk of global coronavirus pandemic since March 25.

Meanwhile, 1775 visitors visited the Park for various purposes in the fiscal year 2019/20. This figure is less by 4,294 compared to the previous fiscal year. Six thousand and sixty-nine visitors had visited the Park in the fiscal year 2018/19.

The number of visitors has become almost minimal due to the risk of coronavirus. Shuklaphanta National Park is famous for the largest grassland in the country, large herds of swamp deer and presence of large population of the Royal Bengal Tiger in a relatively small area.

