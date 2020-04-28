Kailali woman, first case of local transmission, tests positive yet again

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The woman, receiving treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital for COVID-19 infection, has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth time. She is the first case of local transmission in the country.

The 34-year-old who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for 25 days has tested positive in all her consecutive tests, informed Dilip Kumar Shrestha, information officer at Seti Provincial Hospital.

Her throat swab sample will be collected again for another test as per doctors’ suggestion, informed Shrestha.

The woman was infected after coming in contact with her COVID-19 positive relative who had returned from Dubai. Her relative has already been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

