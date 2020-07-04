Kailali’s Bhajani Municipality, Joshipur Rural Municipality inundated

KAILALI, JULY 3
Bhajani and Joshipur of Kailali have been inundated after floodwaters gushed into the settlements.
According to eyewitnesses, many houses in Wards 2, 3, 6 and 8 of Bhajani Municipality have been inundated.
Local Ganga Chaudhary said floodwaters from local Kandra and Kadha rivers entered the settlement, spreading panic among the residents. Six families of Bhajani have already been displaced and they are taking shelter in their relatives’ houses. Bhajani-Joshipur-Bauniya road section has also been submerged by the floodwaters.
Water has accumulated up to 1.5 meters along the roadside. Due to this, people’s movement has been impeded. Paddy planted in hundreds of bighas of land in Mohanpur of Bhajani-2 has been damaged. Paddy fields of 65 farmers have been covered by sand. At Rajipur of Joshipur, 25 houses have been inundated. Local Sher Bahadur Saud said they did not have time to save their foodstuffs and household goods.
Condition of the freed Kamaiyas (former bonded workers) is more pathetic in the aftermath of the incident. According to Bhajani Ward No 1 Chair Bidhiram Chaudhary, the problem is longstanding as it occurs every year.
Locals in Bhajani and Joshipur have been facing the problem of inundation and soil erosion for years during the monsoon.
KATHMANDU, JULY 2 European Union and UNICEF have expanded their partnership on nutrition to prevent malnutrition in children due to the socio-economic impact of the pandemic. Socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis has pushed many vulnerable families across Nepal into deeper poverty and h Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, JULY 2 Local farmers are planting paddy saplings despite the risk of coronavirus, in Bhairahawa. Farmers started planting paddy as fertiliser was easily available. Farmers are attracted to the government subsidy on fertiliser compared to the substandard fertilisers brought f Read More...
BHIMDATTANAGAR, JULY 2 Sudurpaschim Province government has so far spent Rs 13.4 million on the purchase of PCR and RDT kits for conducting tests for coronavirus. Some days back, the province government had made public its expenditure on prevention, treatment and management of COVID-19. It Read More...
DHANKUTA, JULY 2 As there is no bridge over the Tamor River, locals of Sadamtar in Chaubise Rural Municipality and Teliya in Chhathar Rural Municipality, Dhankuta, are risking their lives while crossing the river. According to Chhathar Rural Municipality Ward 5 Chair Tek Bahadur Tamang, people Read More...
SAPTARI, JULY 2 A child died when a house that was being demolished crushed him at Siswa in Khadak Municipality, Saptari, today. Eeight-year-old Umesh Mandal lost his life after the wall of a house belonging to Babu Jha collapsed and buried him. Inspector Ramraja Keshari at Kadarbona Area P Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 2 Gandaki Province Public Accounts Committee President Kumar Khadka has declared he will be donating part of his facilities to the Corona Fund in the province. He made the announcement while tabling a protest notice on the bill tabled at the PA meeting proposing facilities for th Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 2 Six members of a family, who had lived in India for the last 24 years, returned to their hometown in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, after the COVID-19 crisis affected their lives in India. Kalamati Damai, along with her ill husband and other family members returned to Majhigau Read More...
KATHMANDU: Actors Reecha Sharma, Nisha Adhikari Malla, Priyanka Karki, Karma, Aashirman DS Joshi among other artistes from the Nepali film fraternity have come forward on social media to support Samragyee RL Shah who has shared a series of videos regarding her bad experience in the industry. “A Read More...