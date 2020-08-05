Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Kailari Rural Municipality in Kailali district has decided to reimpose lockdown restrictions from Wednesday, until further notice.

A decision to this effect was taken following the detection of COVID-19 in a rural municipality staffer.

According to information officer of the local level, Yagam Kalel, an emergency meeting held today in the presence of chair Lajuram Chaudhary decided to decree the restrictions in a bid to contain further spread of the novel virus.

This aggressive approach has been adopted by the officials following detection of infection in a health worker, security guard, and cook deployed at a quarantine facility in the rural municipality.

As per the lockdown protocol, market area will be closed, vehicular movement will be prohibited, among other measures, and strict implementation of the regulation is being expected.

