Kalikot Tipper Accident: Two killed, nine injured, six missing

NEPALGUNJ: Two persons died on the spot, nine sustained injuries while six others went missing when the tipper lorry they were travelling on plunged into Karnali River in Sanni Triveni Rural Municipality-1 of Kalikot district, on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred when the tipper (Na 8 Kha 5133) carrying a total of 39 people plunged into the river at Lalighat. Remaining 22 people — who jumped off the vehicle — are said to be unharmed.
The injured have been rescued and sent to a hospital, police informed.
Police personnel deployed for the rescue operation said all those travelling on the lorry were returnees from India and residents of Rajkot Municipality in the district.
