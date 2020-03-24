Kanchanpur district wears deserted look

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, March 23

The main bazaar areas and the human settlements of Kanchanpur wore a deserted look after the local administration did not allow people to come out of their houses as preventive and precautionary measure against coronavirus spread.

The people stayed in houses, except some journalists and security personnel after the administration issued the notice. Kanchanpur District Administration Office had decided to lockdown the district until another notice, last night.

Chief District Officer Nur Hari Khatiwada said district dwellers had helped the administration by following the notice. “District residents followed the administration’s notice by remaining inside their homes. All the industries, factories and the bazaars in Kanchanpur district were closed,” he said.

Gaddachhauki border was almost closed.

Kanchanpur District Administration Office had decided to close Gaddachhauki border that links with Banbas of India from tomorrow morning. Similarly, Mitranagar Border of Kailali also wore a deserted look after the central government decided to close all the border points.

People’s movement also decreased in Dhangadi today. The market was partially opened and vehicles plied openly. However, the presence of service seekers was very less though government offices remained open.

