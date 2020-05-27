Kanchanpur’s municipality ward chair falls unconscious, dies

DHANGADHI: Ward chairperson of Krishnapur Municipality-7 in Kanchanpur district fell unconscious and died on Tuesday night.
According to Raikawar Bichawa-based Area Police Office, Ward Chair Kallu Rana (58) who had engaged himself in the management of quarantine centre at local National Secondary School suddenly fell unconscious and died on the spot last night.
The cause of his sudden death is yet to be determined, Assistant Sub-Inspector at the APO, Bhim Singh, said.
Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been kept at Seti Provincial Hospital.
Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Hemraj Pandey said that the body would be examined to detect whether or not the person had COVID-19.
