Kapilvastu woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Butwal hospital

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

RUPANDEHI: A COVID-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment at COVID-19 Special Hospital in Butwal of Rupandehi district has succumbed to the infection today morning.

The 47-year-old woman from Shivaraj Municipality-5 in Kapilvastu died at 4:30 am today, informed Dr Bishnu Gautam, Information Officer at Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The woman had been admitted to the Gautam Buddha Community Cardiovascular Hospital on September 6 for dialysis of kidney.

She tested positive for the COVID-19 in the PCR test after which she was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID-19 Special Hospital.

Another 17 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Hospital. One COVID-19 patient is being treated with ventilator support, shared Dr Gautam.

