Karnali govt felicitates SAG medal winning players

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SURKHET: The Karnali Province government has felicitated South Asian Games (SAG) gold medal winner Dipak Hamal with Rs 300,000 in cash.

Hamal won the gold in Wushu in last month’s SAG held in Kathmandu.

The Karnali State government honoured Hamal and five other players at a programme organised in Surkhet on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Visit Nepal Year-2020.

Likewise, Pushpa Bhandari, a silver medal winner of the marathon, Gita Rana, a silver medal winner in women’s volleyball, and Sharada BK, a silver medal winner in handball were also awarded Rs 200,000 each along with a letter of appreciation.

Tek Bahadur Sarki and Chandra Kala Thapa, bronze medal winners, received Rs 100,000 in cash from the province government.

During the programme, Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi announced the beginning of visit year in Karnali Province.

