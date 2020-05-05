Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SURKHET: Due to the lack of testing kits, tests to detect coronavirus transmission is failing to expedite in Karnali province.

Officials said that the real time polymer chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine which was installed last week, has not yet been brought into operation at Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla due to lack of essential kits. Province lacks sufficient kits to run tests of those suspected in Jumla.

Likewise, tests have also been affected in Surkhet Province Hospital. Hospital’s Director Dr Dambar Khadka shared that there are limited kits that are sufficient to test as many as 300 samples.

Ministry of Health and Population had provided the PCR machine to the province hospital that was procured from China. The machines in Surkhet and Jumla in the province can test 96 swab samples at a time but the virus transfer media (VTM) and PRC processing kits required to send the swab samples to the laboratory are out of stock.

State Health Director of Karnali Dr Rita Bhandari said that they havent received additional 1,100 VTM sets and processing kits that was demanded earlier. According to her, rapid tests of 5,500 people and PCR tests of about 1000 people have been conducted in the province so far.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook