Karnali Province governor infected with novel coronavirus

SURKHET, OCTOBER 1
Karnali Province Governor Govind Prasad Kalauni tested positive COVID-19. According to his secretariat, the infection was confirmed today.
The secretariat of the province chief today confirmed the infection, saying his swab sample was collected for PCR test after some employees at his office tested positive for the virus.
The province chief’s personal Secretary Chudamani Kalauni said Kalauni’s condition is normal. He is in home isolation said Kalauni.
An employee of the office of the province chief tested positive for coronavirus last week. Later, three other employees also tested positive during contact tracing.
Yesterday, swab samples of the province chief and all other staffers at his office were collected.
The province’s Social Development Ministry said the province chief and eight employees in his office were diagnosed positive for the virus today.
In the wake of the confirmation, all regular services at the office have stopped.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
