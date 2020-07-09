Karnali provincial assembly endorses budget for FY 2020/21

KATHMANDU: Annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 has been approved by Karnali provincial assembly on Wednesday.
The 28th meeting of the sixth convention of the provincial assembly unanimously endorsed the annual budget.
After Chief Minister of the province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi and Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Prakash Jwala responded to various queries over the budget allocation in different headings raised by the lawmakers, the motion proposed by Minister Jwala was passed unopposed.
The Karnali provincial government on June 15 had presented the budget of Rs 33.74 billion with Rs 19.69 billion allocated for capital expenditure and Rs 11.67 billion for recurrent expenditure.
Similarly, Rs 2.99 billion has been allocated for financial management.
