Karnali to take precautions against virus infection

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surkhet, March 7

Karnali provincial government has decided to carry out required activities in response to the increasing fear of novel coronavirus outbreak. Provincial government Spokesperson and Minister of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Bimala KC said this at a press conference here today.

She said the Council of Ministers of Karnali Province approved proposal related to responding to coronavirus tabled by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The spokesperson said the decision had been taken to set up health desks at five transit points of the province, including Hilsa in Humla, Kapurkot in Salyan and Kuine of Surkhet. “To operate the health desks, required workforce and budget will be managed,” she added.

According to Spokesperson KC, the provincial government has also decided not to organise any mass assemblies, fairs, festivals and public programmes.

The government has decided to stop unnecessary movement of people and urged them not to shake hands and hug each other.

It has decided to monitor the border transit points in the north and take stringent action against traders involved in black marketing.

The provincial government has also urged people not to panic and take necessary precaution against the deadly disease. The government is also planning to conduct public awareness programmes in coordination with teachers, students, civil society, private sector and other stakeholders.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of the province held yesterday approved approach white paper of the first five-year plan of the province.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

