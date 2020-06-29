Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Police today arrested a man for posting offensive comments against the president and prime minister on social media, and charged him with cyber crime offence.

Three youths lodged a complaint against Durga Dutta Bastola, native of Puranchaur in Kaski district, for posting inappropriate comments against the head of the state and the head of the government, following which Kaski District Police Office, (DPO) apprehended the offender.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Jeevan Kumar Shrestha, the suspect was arrested from his house this afternoon. Preparations are under way to send him to Kathmandu for further investigation and action, SP Shresha added.

Durga Dutta Bastola, who is an active member of Nepali Congress in Kaski district, has already faced music from his party following his arrest.

The suspect would be charged as per the existing cyber crime laws, police said

