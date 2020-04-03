Kathmandu patients still to recover

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Two coronavirus patients — a man and a teenage girl — who are undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, have tested positive twice during the treatment.

This means that their stay in the hospital will be prolonged. Health Adviser to Minister of Health and Population Khem Bahadur Karki said the two might have to undergo treatment for three weeks or even more.

Normally, COVID-19 patients, who made full recovery in China, had tested negative after two weeks, but in Europe some COVID-19 patients took more than two weeks to recover, he said.

The fifth patient is undergoing treatment in Dhangadi.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook