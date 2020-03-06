Kavre schools to end exams by March 18, rallies prohibited

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, March 5

Schools in Kavre district are preparing to finish all final examinations by March 18 following a directive from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as a precautionary measure against possible outbreak of Coronavirus.

However, Secondary Education Examination will be held on the scheduled date and time.

The ministry sent a circular to all the schools in the district yesterday asking them to reschedule final examinations and complete them before March 18.

Similarly, scheduled programmes have also been postponed due to high risk of coronovirus. The district administration has also placed a ban on assemblies and conferences, among other gatherings

Small Cottage Industry festival, which was scheduled to be held in Banepa Municipality from March 4 to 15 has also been postponed.

An emergency meeting of District Disaster Management Committee held on Tuesday decided to postpone the festival following the fear of coronavirus.

District Coordination Committee Chief Uddab KC said all the local levels and administrations had been requested not to organise festivals, gatherings and annual functions of schools and colleges’, among others, until further notice.

Similarly, health facilities in the district have also been requested to stay prepared to tackle possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timilsina urged all the district residents not to play Holi as safety measure to prevent possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Dhulikhel Hospital and Banepa-based Sheer Memorial Hospital have brought into operation isolation ward in the hospitals. Senior Public Health Administration Dr Narendra Kumar Jha of District Public Health Office said isolation wards had been established with five beds each in both the hospitals.

