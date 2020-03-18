Kavre tense as tipper kills two

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kavre, March 17

Kavre District Administration Office has lifted an indefinite curfew that it had clamped in Panauti, Kavre, at 9:00am today.

The DAO had imposed the indefinite curfew to take the situation under control after a dispute over the death of a woman and her daughter, who were hit by a tipper at Panauti last evening took an ugly turn.

The DAO had imposed indefinite curfew as the agitation staged by the deceaseds’ family members and locals went beyond control. Kavre Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timilsina said the curfew was imposed to avert an untoward situation in Panauti.

Head teacher Jamuna Maya Gole, 33, of Kalika Primary School of Hattidanda of Khanikhola Rural Municipality-1 and her daughter Smarika, 3, had died on the spot after a tipper hit them at the bus park of Panauti Municipality.

Following the incident, a demonstration was staged last evening. Five police personnel and three agitators were injured in a clash that broke out between police and agitators.

Police had opened 15 rounds of firing and lobbed 17 rounds of tear gas shells in the air to bring the situation under control. The incident had taken an ugly turn after protesters resorted to vandalising a police beat in Panauti.

Sub-Inspector Birendra Sah, head constables Min Bahadur Thapa, Dilip Budhathoki, Sunita Ghimire, and Constables Nabaraj Bhararti and Lilita Thapa were injured in the incident.

Likewise, protesters Sajan Chaudhary, Harka Bahadur Tamang, and Jibram Lama were injured. Harka Bahadur and Sajan were sent to Kathmandu for treatment.

Police had nabbed tipper driver Nabaraj Thapa immediately after the incident.

Both the bodies have been kept at Shee Memorial Hospital for post-mortem after family members agreed to take the bodies after a meeting at the DAO today. Family members and relatives demanded stern action against the driver as per the existing law.

