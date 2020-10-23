Kavrepalanchok facing problem in managing bodies COVID-19 fatalities

Kavrepalanchok district is facing challenges in managing the dead bodies of COVID-19 fatalities, as the death toll novel virus continues to spike.
The COVID-19 crisis management center in the district has requested the concerned authorities to manage the dead bodies of the COVID-19 casualties at the local level itself as opposed to the earlier provision where the fatalities were being cremated at the Pashupatinath’s electric crematorium.
For the same, space has been sought at 13 local levels in the district for the management of the bodies, it has been learnt. “Death from the virus is being reported almost on a daily basis as of late. People’s representatives at the local level have taken this issue seriously,” said the Centre coordinator and Chief District Officer, Shiva Ram Pokharel.
At present, two local levels have proposed for the management of the bodies at their respective areas, he added.
The district recorded 15 deaths from the virus as of Wednesday and 1371 cases of infection as of Thursday. Of them, 887 have recovered from the contraction. Of the active infectees, 377 are in home isolation while 93 are receiving treatment at the hospital.
