BIRATNAGAR, JULY 17

Kerabari Rural Municipality Chair Rohit Karki was attacked with a knife and a khukuri in Morang today.

Karki was attacked while a discussion was underway in Vice-chair Shanti Kumari Limbu Bhujel’s office.

Bhawan Thakuri, 34, of Kerabari-10, had attacked the rural municipality chair at 11:00am. Eyewitness, Vice-chair Bhujel said Thakuri had attacked Chair Karki with a knife, five minutes after he entered the office.

Security guard and other staffers entered the office hearing the commotion inside. But, Thakuri snatched the security guard’s khukuri and hit on Karki’s head, said Vice-chair Bhujel.

Karki received cuts in his head. “When we were having a discussion, Thakuri tried to stab the chair with a knife. But, Karki dodged,” said Bhujel, adding, “When security guard and other staffers came, he snatched security’s guard’s khukuri and hit on Karki’s head.”

A preliminary police investigation showed that the incident happened due to a dispute over vehicle tax. Thakuri had received the contract to collect vehicle tax in the last fiscal year.

After the end of the last fiscal the rural municipality started collecting the tax on its own.

Thakuri attacked Karki due to non-renewal of the contract for tax collection, said police.

Morang DSP Man Bahadur Rai said Thakuri had gone to the rural municipality office with a plan to attack Karki. Karki has received cuts in his head, hands and abdomen. Karki is admitted to Nobel Teaching Hospital, Biratnagar, for treatment. Morang SP Santosh Khadka reached the hospital to take stock of Karki’s health condition.

A large number of NC cadres and leaders had gathered at the hospital.

Kaki urged the SP Khadka to investigate the incident and bring the guilty to book. “Karki’s condition is out of danger,” said doctors.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

