Key points from Prime Minister’s address to the nation

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the nation today to share the current updates on national situation of COVID-19 and steps taken by the government to contain its spread.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the measures taken by Nepal Government to control the effects of the pandemic in the country, the steps that further need to be taken, and responsibilities of various sectors including the general public.

The key points from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation today:

PM Oli shared the current COVID-19 statistics of the world, expressed condolence to all who lost their lives in this fight and expressed solidarity on behalf of Nepal towards the entire global community saying we are all in this fight together.

The whole of humanity is fighting the difficult fight against COVID-19 pandemic today. As of now, more than 74,000 people have lost their lives to the disease, over 47,000 are in critical condition, while the total number of infection has crossed 1.3 million.

In Nepal, though only nine cases have been detected so far, we are still at high risk. The country has been in a lockdown for the past two weeks, which has been extended for another week. Everyone including the daily wage workers, businessmen, students, among others, have been severely affected.

Lockdown was the inevitable step which the government had to take to ensure prevention and further spread of the disease and to avoid dire consequences. In light of this, the lockdown has been extended for the next eight days and the government hopes for coordination from all sides.

PM Oli expressed appreciation towards all professionals in the frontlines of this fight against Covid-19 — including health workers, security personnel, and other providers of essential services — who have been carrying out their duties despite limited infrastructure including medical equipment and supplies.

He said, the government has not left any stone unturned in this fight against the pandemic and has taken all possible measures. It has been made clear how vital the role of the provinces and local levels are, said the PM, appreciating the roles of local level representatives and social organisations at this hour of need.

A network, which reaches the local levels, has been created to fight the spread of coronavirus infection. A three-fold-procedure has been created led by High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 formed by the government to check the spread of the virus and minimise its effects. Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) has been created to develop information systems, human resources and other resources required to combat the crisis triggered by the coronavirus infection.

As of today, there are 30,566 quarantine centres in the country, 9,168 people currently in quarantine, 3,259 isolation beds in which 95 people are under treatment. The government has been trying to prevent the spread of infection and to take necessary measures in case of an outbreak.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method of testing has begun in all seven provinces. Up until yesterday, 1,890 tests have been conducted. Preparations have also been initiated to give pace to start testing from 10 testing centres in the seven provinces. Likewise, preparations have also started to carry out Rapid Dectection Test (RDT) in districts which are currectly at a high risk.

This was the Prime Minister’s second address in 19 days and his first since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown which got its second term extension on Monday.

