Khatrakpa, Phulungi to develop as tourism sites

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, January 16

Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang said Khatrakpa, Phulungi areas of Ilam would be developed as religious and cultural tourist sites.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Kirat destival Kakfewa Tangnam Maghe Sakranti Satyahangma Makarmela at Mangsebung Rural Municipality in Ilam today, Nembang said Khatrakpa, Phulungi were historical places where the national hero, the great guru Phalgunanda Lingden and the present Kirant religious guru Aatmaram Lingden had gained knowledge.

The minister said the knowledge and power received by the great gurus earlier had to be utilised for the welfare of human beings of the world.

On the same occasion, Nembang lit 217,216 lights wishing for world peace and human unity. “I wished to reach the place earlier, but the situation brought me here today,” he said. He added his wish was fulfilled today.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook